IDBI Bank's Q4 FY25 results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹2,051 crore

IDBI Bank’s net profit rose by 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,051 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25) on the back of an uptick in non-interest income.

As for annual performance, the Mumbai-based bank’s net profit for FY25 was up 33 per cent to Rs 7,515 crore from Rs 5,634 crore for FY24.

Its board has recommended a 21 per cent dividend per share for FY25, payable subject to the approval of the shareholders, the bank said in a statement today. Its stock closed 3.28 per cent higher at Rs 83.1 per share on BSE. Life Insurance Corporation of India held a 49.24 per cent stake followed by 45.48 per cent held by the Government of India at the end of March 2025.

IDBI Bank’s net interest income (NII) shrank by 11 per cent to Rs 3,290 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 3,688 crore in Q4FY24. Its net interest margin (NIM) declined sharply to 4.0 per cent in Q4FY25 from 4.91 per cent in Q4FY24.

The non-interest income comprising fees, commissions, treasury earnings and revenues from write-offs, etc., expanded by 130 per cent to Rs 2,057 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 896 crore in Q4FY24.

Advances grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.18 trillion at the end of March 2025. Total deposits increased by 12 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3.10 trillion.

IDBI Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio declined to 2.98 per cent in Q4FY25 from 4.53 per cent a year ago. The net NPA ratio also declined to 0.15 per cent in March 2025 from 0.34 per cent in Q4FY24.

The provision coverage ratio including write-offs stood at 99.48 per cent in March 2025 compared to 99.09 per cent a year ago.

IDBI Bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 25.05 per cent with Common Equity Tier-I (CET1) at 23.51 per cent as at the end of March 2025.