Go Digit Q4 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 116 crore

Go Digit General Insurance's net profit more than doubled to Rs 116 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 53 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a growth of 118.9 per cent. For the full financial year 2024-25, the company’s profit after tax surged by 133.5 per cent to Rs 425 crore, compared to Rs 182 crore in FY24. In the fourth quarter of FY25, Go Digit reported a gross written premium (GWP) of Rs 2,576 crore, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent compared to Rs 2,336 crore in Q4FY24. For the full year, the company's GWP rose by 14.0 per cent to Rs 10,282 crore, up from Rs 9,016 crore in FY24.

ALSO READ: Go Digit attempts 'breakout' in weak market; what is the next price target? Correspondingly, the return on average equity (ROAE) improved significantly to 13.0 per cent in FY25, up from 7.5 per cent in the previous year, highlighting better efficiency in capital usage.

Go Digit’s assets under management (AUM) also expanded considerably, standing at Rs 19,703 crore as of March 31, 2025, a 25.0 per cent increase from Rs 15,764 crore recorded at the end of FY24. This growth reflects the company's strong investment performance and business expansion during the year.

However, the company’s combined ratio, a key indicator of underwriting performance, rose slightly. The combined ratio for Q4FY25 was 111.3 per cent, compared to 108.8 per cent in Q4FY24.

A combined ratio over 100 per cent means an underwriting loss — the insurer is paying more in claims and expenses than they earn from premiums.

For the full year, the combined ratio stood at 109.3 per cent, marginally higher than 108.7 per cent in FY24.

The insurer reported a solvency ratio of 2.24 in the fourth quarter of FY25, which was 1.61 in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.