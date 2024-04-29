Home / Companies / News / UCO Bank Q4 results: Standalone net profit down 9.5% to Rs 525 crore

UCO Bank Q4 results: Standalone net profit down 9.5% to Rs 525 crore

The Kolkata-based bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 525.77 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, a decrease of 9.5 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year

UCO Bank's total income for the quarter grew by 17.44 per cent to Rs 6,984.61 crore. The bank also witnessed an improvement in asset quality, with gross NPA falling to 3.46 per cent compared to 4.78 per cent a year ago.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UCO Bank on Monday said that its board has approved the issuance of fresh equity shares with a face value of Rs 4,000 crore in the current fiscal year.

The Kolkata-based bank also reported a standalone net profit of Rs 525.77 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, a decrease of 9.5 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Subject to shareholder approval, the lender will explore various methods like QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), FPO (Follow-on Public Offer), etc, for issuing 400 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each, the bank informed bourses.
 

This issuance may occur in multiple tranches during FY25. The capital infusion is expected to support the bank's growth plans.

UCO Bank's total income for the quarter grew by 17.44 per cent to Rs 6,984.61 crore. The bank also witnessed an improvement in asset quality, with gross NPA falling to 3.46 per cent compared to 4.78 per cent a year ago.

The lender further declared a dividend of Rs 0.28 per share for FY24.

Also Read

UCO Bank recovers 79% of wrongly credited amount after IMPS glitch

Uco Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit falls 20.3% to Rs 401.67 crore

UCO Bank Q3 profit declines 23% to Rs 505 crore on wage provisions

Uco Bank Q2FY24 results: Net profit declines 20.4% to Rs 402 crore

Rs 820 crore Uco bank scam: CBI conducts second round of searches

Sun Pharma gets Rs 1.11 cr tax demand over disallowed input tax credit

Baba Ramdev crossed line with false claims of curing Covid: IMA president

Added sugars in Cerelac within limits, charges untrue: Nestle India CMD

Street disappoints with SBI Cards & Payment Services' Q4 performance

'Reliance buys its first Canadian crude from Trans Mountain pipeline'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UCO BankQ4 ResultsBanks

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story