UnifyApps raises $50 mn to scale AI-native platform for enterprises

UnifyApps, the company building what it calls an “enterprise operating system for AI,” has raised $50 million in a Series B round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from ICONIQ and others. The new capital brings UnifyApps’ total funding to $81 million and marks a new phase of scale with Ragy Thomas joining as chairman and co-chief executive officer, alongside co-founder and CEO Pavitar Singh.

With this new funding, the company will expand its team and European presence, accelerate platform development, and deepen integrations across enterprise technologies while building a catalogue of pre-built applications.

“UnifyApps has accelerated GenAI and agentic AI deployment cycles from months to days, helping the retailer stay ahead in delivering world-class customer experiences,” said Pavitar Singh, co-CEO of UnifyApps. “With a Fortune 50 retailer, we integrated UnifyApps’ no-code platform and deep data connectivity, enabling intelligent automation across store operations, supply chain, merchandising, and finance.”

Addressing AI sprawl in enterprises Enterprises have poured millions into GenAI pilots, yet most cannot scale them. Today’s large language models (LLMs) cannot connect to siloed systems of record and knowledge to find the right data or to systems of activity to make work happen. Vertical and use-case-specific AI applications remain isolated, each requiring its own integrations across the enterprise—creating costly AI sprawl and stalled outcomes. This challenge results in a 95 per cent failure rate for enterprise AI solutions. UnifyApps closes this gap with an LLM-agnostic, AI-native architecture that unifies systems of knowledge, record, and activity. This is achieved through a low-code or no-code workflow and UI builder — turning fragmented experiments into scalable, production-grade AI.

“The next decade will belong to AI-native enterprises,” said Ragy Thomas, co-CEO and chairman of UnifyApps. “We are seeing the same inflection point we saw with the rise of the internet — every piece of software, workflow, and process will be reinvented with AI at the core. UnifyApps is building the platform that makes that transformation possible,” said Thomas, who brings more than 25 years of enterprise software leadership across industries. AI-native operating system for enterprises UnifyApps connects systems of record, knowledge, and activity across the enterprise. It unifies data from platforms like Salesforce, Workday, and corporate intranets, applies the right AI models and ontologies, and acts within the tools employees already use. This closed-loop approach links data, intelligence, and execution — turning fragmented GenAI pilots into scalable business outcomes.

“UnifyApps has built the foundational platform for agentic AI adoption in the enterprise,” said Rishit Desai, partner at WestBridge Capital. “While most organisations are still stuck in experimentation, UnifyApps helps them scale real AI across workflows — securely, with strong governance, and with measurable ROI. We believe this is the infrastructure layer for the next generation of enterprise software.” Expanding customer base and scaling globally Companies including HDFC Bank, Deutsche Telekom, Contentstack, Belcorp, Sirion Labs, WalkMe, Air Arabia, Liva Insurance, and the Abu Dhabi and Dubai governments are using UnifyApps to unify data and accelerate AI adoption. The company said its platform gives CIOs a secure, efficient, and scalable way to embed AI across business processes and lead their organisations into the AI-native era.