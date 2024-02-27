Maruti Suzuki, Union Bank of India partner for dealer financing solutions

Union Bank of India Managing Director & CEO A Manimekhalai said the bank's comprehensive range of products and services are crafted to support dealers at every stage of their business journey

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has inked an initial pact with Union Bank of India for dealer financing solutions.

The tie-up enhances the comprehensive inventory funding options for over 4,000 Maruti Suzuki sales outlets across the country, the auto major said in a statement.

MSI (Maruti Suzuki India) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said the automaker takes great care in nurturing its dealer network.

"We proactively align our efforts in meeting the evolving demands of customers and the market, " he added.

The company's partnership with Union Bank of India since 2008, has steadily evolved and reached a significant milestone of facilitating over 3,00,000 car finance cases till date, Srivastava said.

"As a next milestone of our association, we are entering into an inventory funding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will focus on innovative financing solutions for dealer partners," he added.

Union Bank of India Managing Director & CEO A Manimekhalai said the bank's comprehensive range of products and services are crafted to support dealers at every stage of their business journey.

"By providing timely access to flexible financing options, we empower dealers to optimise their operations, enhance their competitiveness, and unlock new growth opportunities," he added.