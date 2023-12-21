Home / Companies / News / Vistara offers discounts on domestic and international travel on Christmas

Vistara offers discounts on domestic and international travel on Christmas

Vistara Airlines is set to offer business class seats starting Rs 9924, which guarantees a trip with spacious seats and personalised service for those seeking the ultimate in luxury

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
This December, Vistara Airlines is surprising its customers with unprecedented prices during the Christmas sale. Beginning today, December 21, and running until December 23rd, Vistara is offering domestic one-way fares starting ₹1924 (Dibrugarh-Guwahati) for economy class. Premium economy class (Dibrugarh-Guwahati) flight tickets starting ₹2324 are being given away by the airline.
For those looking for an extravagant experience, the business class prices are beginning at ₹9924, ensuring a journey with spacious seats and customised service, the airline said.

Vistara discounts on domestic and international flights: Insights
The Sale for the international destinations is valid for travel to and from Kathmandu, Dhaka, Singapore, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Malé, Doha, Muscat, Bangkok, Dammam, Colombo, Hong Kong, Bali and Mauritius, as per the official website.
 

International, return all-inclusive fares begin at ₹14999 for Premium Economy (Delhi-Kathmandu), ₹10999 for Economy Class (Delhi-Dhaka) and ₹29999 for Business Class (Delhi-Dhaka). However, the Sale fares are accessible on select routes.

This festive offer isn't only for instant holiday getaways, it is accessible to book flights any time between the sale dates, and book tickets for your itinerary items till September 30, 2024. The booking window opens from 00:01 hours on December 21 and will close at 23:59 hours on December 23, 2023.

Vistara discount offer: Overview

Passengers have an ideal opportunity to plan their vacations, family vacations, or business travels well in advance with the opening of the booking window today. The Christmas sale permits people and families nationwide to experience the comfort and luxury of Vistara at affordable prices.

As the year comes to a close, Vistara's Christmas deal fills in as a great present to travel enthusiasts, furnishing them with a valuable chance to explore different locations without burning through every last cent. Whether the customers are booking through the site, mobile applications, ATOs, call centres, OTAs, or travel agents, Vistara says it will offer seamless service through all the platforms. 

Topics :ChristmasVistara AirlineVistara sale offersVistara

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

