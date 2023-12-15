Sensex (    %)
                        
Vistara inducts 50th Airbus A320 neo plane in its fleet of 66 aircraft

The airline plans to have 70 aircraft in its fleet by March next year

Vistara airlines

Vistara

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines jointly run airline Vistara on Friday inducted the 50th Airbus A320 neo plane in its fleet.
With this latest addition, Vistara now has 66 aircraft, including 50 Airbus A320 neo, 10 Airbus A321, and six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
The airline plans to have 70 aircraft in its fleet by March next year.
Vistara had in January this year said it was looking at a fleet of 70 planes by mid-2024.
"In line with the focus to expand its domestic and international footprint, Vistara is on course to have 70 aircraft by the end of FY2024, thereby providing better connectivity and a wider network to its customers," the airline said in a statement.
Vistara currently operates over 300 daily flights, connecting 32 domestic and 18 international destinations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon