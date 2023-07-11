Home / Companies / News / Wadia Group in talks with investors to jointly bid for Go First: Report

Wadia Group in talks with investors to jointly bid for Go First: Report

The group wants to hedge its bets in the aviation sector and thus wants to partner with a financial investor while holding a majority stake

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 9:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wadia Group is in talks with financial investors to jointly bid for cash-strapped Go First airline, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Tuesday. The decision will, however, depend on whether the grounded airline will be considered airworthy again or not.

On Monday, the resolution professional (RP) invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from investors. The last date for EOI has been fixed at August 9.

The Wadia Group earlier owned a 100 per cent stake in Go First through various entities owned by Nusli Wadia and his family. The airline has a total liability worth Rs 11,463 crore to all creditors.

Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) makes a person/entity ineligible to bid for an asset if declared a willful defaulter or if the person is a promoter of a company that has been classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) by banks.

However, an official quoted in the ET report said that the Wadia Group has not defaulted on any loans and is thus eligible to bid for the airline.

The group wants to hedge its bets in the aviation sector and thus wants to partner with a financial investor while holding a majority stake.

But the airline must start flying soon to preserve the value of its assets. "If the grounding is prolonged, then it becomes non-viable without assets such as parking slots and trained manpower," an official told ET.

On Monday, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told the Delhi High Court that the lessors of Go First could not carry out maintenance work on the grounded aircraft. According to the aviation regulator, based on their records, Go First is the only entity authorised to maintain the aircraft.

If there was insufficient clarity regarding the maintenance responsibility, it could hinder the processing of Go First's revival plan, posing a safety concern, the DGCA said.

Also Read

Nusli Wadia-owned Go First to receive Rs 600 crore more by April end

Wadia Group company took $300 million loan from Deutsche Bank: Report

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Vedanta Resources needs to be proactive about refinancing $1 bn bond: S&P

Poisoned cough syrup traced to India reveals lapses in regulation

Online platform CarTrade Tech to acquire Sobek Auto for Rs 537 crore

Godrej Aerospace eyes share of GE 414 engine manufacturing, supply chain

Abhijit Chakravorty to be new MD & CEO of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Topics :wadia groupNusli WadiaairlinesAviation sectorInsolvency and Bankruptcy CodeBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story