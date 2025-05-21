Whirlpool of India share price rises 8% after Q4 results; key details here

Whirlpool of India share price: Shares of Whirlpool of India rose up to 7.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,399 apiece, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
However, at 11:00 AM, Whirlpool of India shares pared gains, and were trading 1.47 per cent lower at Rs 1,276.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.91 per cent higher at 81,927.74 level.
What is the reason behind the rise in Whirlpool of India share price?
Whirlpool of India share price rose after the company posted strong March quarter results (Q4FY25).
The company’s profit rose 50.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹119 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹79 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24).
Whirlpool of India’s revenue rose 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,004 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹1,734 crore in the same quarter last year.
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 27.4 per cent annually to ₹183.1 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹143.7 crore a year ago.
Ebitda margin expanded 80 basis points (bps) to 9.1 per cent in Q4FY25, from 8.3 per cent in Q4FY24.
Whirlpool of India dividend
The company has declared a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each i.e. 50 per cent for the financial year 2024-25.
About Whirlpool of India
Whirlpool of India is a leading home appliance manufacturer and a subsidiary of the Whirlpool Corporation, a global leader in kitchen and laundry appliances.
Established in India in the 1980s, the company offers a wide range of products including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens, and kitchen appliances. Known for its innovation, quality, and customer-centric approach, Whirlpool of India has a strong presence across the country through its manufacturing facilities, extensive distribution network, and after-sales service.