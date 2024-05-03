Home / Companies / News / Adani Group faces Sebi scrutiny; show-cause notices issued to 6 firms

Adani Group faces Sebi scrutiny; show-cause notices issued to 6 firms

Photo: Bloomberg
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:46 AM IST
Six Adani Group firms have come under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) lens and have received show-cause notices for alleged breaches in related party transactions and non-compliance with listing regulations.

Among these, Adani Enterprises, the flagship of Gautam Adani's business empire, disclosed the receipt of two show-cause notices during the quarter ending on March 31. Other firms of the group, including Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Wilmar, and Adani Total Gas, have also informed the bourses about Sebi's recent inquiries.

While the firms have said that legal counsel suggests minimal impact from the regulatory notices, auditors, excluding those of Adani Wilmar and Adani Total Gas, have taken a cautious stance, issuing qualified opinions. This apprehension arises from the possibility that Sebi's investigations could have implications on future financial statements.

"... on account of pending adjudications/ outcome of the investigations by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and based on our review of related documents, we are unable to comment on the possible adjustments and /or disclosures, if any, that may be required to be made in the accompanying Statement in respect of this matter. We will continue to evaluate the impact of this matter on our opinion based on any changes in circumstances or additional information that may become available," auditors of Adani Enterprises said.

Sebi's scrutiny follows an investigation into allegations levelled against the Adani Group by US-based Hindenburg Research. It's worth noting that a show-cause notice does not necessarily indicate guilt; rather, it prompts entities to provide explanations to avoid potential legal action, including monetary penalties.

Sebi, in its August report to the Supreme Court, identified 13 specific related party transactions under investigation, echoing concerns highlighted in the Hindenburg Report. The latter had raised questions about the appropriateness of over 6,000 related party transactions, casting a shadow over the Adani Group's operations.


Topics :SEBIAdani GroupSecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaAdani EnterprisesAdani Port and SEZAdani PowerAdani WilmarBS Web Reports

First Published: May 03 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

