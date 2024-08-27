Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Wipro, Dell Tech expand partnership to integrate AI enterprise solutions

The collaboration will allow enhanced cost control and risk mitigation while providing enterprises with access to the best-in-class technology

wipro
Shares of Wipro settled at Rs 517.10 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, down 0.54 per cent from the previous close. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 7:38 PM IST
IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it has expanded its partnership with Dell Technologies to integrate their AI enterprise solutions and provide enterprises best-in-class technology and the latest in chip designs.

The collaboration will allow enhanced cost control and risk mitigation while providing enterprises with access to the best-in-class technology, accelerating the adoption of AI across cloud, data centre and edge environments, a regulatory filing said.

"Wipro's Enterprise AI-Ready platform will leverage the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, including Dell validated designs for generative AI, bringing GenAI processing power to data without extensive upfront investment.

"The Wipro AI Control Center, an advanced orchestration layer that resides on the Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready platform and enables a seamless infusion of AI for IT and business, will now provide enhanced throughput from the Dell infrastructure," the filing said.

This will support the safe, responsible, and sustainable adoption of AI by offering robust governance, observability, and automation capabilities, it added.

"This approach effectively and efficiently integrates advanced AI into their core business processes, bringing AI to the data rather than moving data to AI. The solutions we have created as part of this collaboration will help enterprises achieve new levels of flexibility when building their enterprise-specific AI ecosystems.

"Our goal is to make AI consumption as efficient, agile, reliable, and sustainable as possible--ultimately helping advance the adoption of enterprise level AI," said Jo Debecker, Managing Partner & Global Head, Wipro FullStride Cloud.

Shares of Wipro settled at Rs 517.10 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, down 0.54 per cent from the previous close.


First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

