Yes Bank relieves country head of financial markets Amit Sureka from duties

Yes Bank, where Indian lenders collectively own a 34 per cent stake and the State Bank of India (SBI) is the largest shareholder with a 24 per cent interest, has been seeking a new promoter

Sureka, based in the lender's Mumbai branch, had joined Yes Bank in 2005.
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 7:20 PM IST
Indian private lender Yes Bank on Tuesday relieved Amit Sureka from his duties as the country head of its financial markets division.

The lender, in a statement, did not mention the reason for Sureka's removal.

SBI aims to cut its stake in Yes Bank by March-end to sell its 24 per cent stake, sources had told Reuters earlier this month.

The sale could allow stakeholders like SBI, Life Insurance Corporation of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to exit, after they had stepped in to save the lender from collapse in 2020.

 


First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

