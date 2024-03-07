Wipro has a robust pipeline of large AI-led deals in healthcare vertical

Information technology (IT) major Wipro has a robust pipeline of large artificial intelligence (AI)-led deals in the healthcare vertical, according to a top company executive.

Healthcare is the third largest vertical for Wipro contributing about 14 per cent to the company’s topline. Moreover, while most other verticals reported negative growth, healthcare held strong, growing 9.9 per cent year-on-year and 7.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency during the December quarter.

“Wipro’s deal pipeline across payer and providers is driven by accelerated adoption of AI and automation, cloud computing, and data and analytics on cloud. Wipro Healthcare business platforms are driving a pipeline of large and medium-sized deals of business transformation. Large deals with committed business transformation and business value delivered through AI, automation, and platform modernisation, are in the pipeline,” Anuj Kumar, vice president, Healthcare, Wipro, told Business Standard.

AI-led digital transformation initiatives of clients coupled with adoption of emerging technologies are the key growth drivers for Wipro in the healthcare sector. “AI and automation-led transformation of end-to-end business operations and IT systems modernisation and accelerating adoption of GenAI and cloud computing to provide data insights for better patient care and cost of care management,” Kumar said.

Wipro’s AI and automation-enabled business platforms in US Government Healthcare enabled payers to improve member experience and operational efficiency to drive high membership growth. Wipro helped five US healthcare payers deploy over 60 attended and unattended bots across Claims, Billing and Enrollment, and Provider Management. This contact centre transformation using AI/ML bots helped the payer achieve a 33 per cent cost reduction and higher response rates,” Kumar said.

In terms of geographies, Kumar said Wipro’s healthcare business is driven by strong growth in the US and increased traction in Europe.

Wipro has invested $1 billion in AI to create an end-to-end innovation ecosystem with responsible AI at the core. “Wipro Healthcare has been utilising this investment to deploy GenAI to revamp the member/patient experience and eradicate manual efforts. This includes connected patient intelligence for improved care, automated solution for provider contract management, and AI enabled provider assistance,” Kumar said.

Gartner forecasts that healthcare and life sciences enterprise IT spending will grow 9.2 per cent in constant currency to reach $266.8 billion in 2024. “Healthcare provider chief information officers face the perennial challenge of doing more with less. But they are being asked to do this at a time when the pace of digital transformation has never been faster, and expectations for value delivery have never been higher. Healthcare providers are delivering value from their digital investments into operational excellence but are still trying to achieve enterprise consensus on their vision for digital change…Cybersecurity, data, and analytics, electronic health records, patient engagement, and virtual care are the areas where providers can provide solutions to create value for healthcare clients,” said DD Mishra, senior director analyst, Gartner.

Through AI-led automation, Wipro has helped a leading healthcare client in the US in the scheduling plan of nurses. “We have partnered with UiPath to build and implement a use case around shift scheduling for nurses. The automation BOT uses AI to analyse availability of nurses, requirements on the hospital floor based on occupancy of beds, past schedule data, and predictive analytics of last minute dropouts/absence to create an optimal nurse shift scheduling plan,” Kumar said.

During the October-December quarter, Wipro collaborated with Nvidia to help healthcare companies build AI-driven strategies, products and services. “This partnership with Nvidia is a great differentiator for us, given our domain expertise in the healthcare sector,” Wipro chief executive officer Thierry Delaporte said in a post earnings call.