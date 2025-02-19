Workers' strike continues at Samsung India's Chennai unit; talks fail

The talks between Samsung India and striking workers at its Sriperumbudur unit in Tamil Nadu failed on Wednesday.

The strike began on February 5, after the management took disciplinary action against three employees. E Muthukumar, Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU) president and CITU Kancheepuram district secretary, said that CITU will intensify the strike starting Thursday.

The union vowed to physically lock the factory gates on February 21, determined to block the entry of “illegal contract” workers. Workers from industrial parks like RNS SIPCOT, Vallam Vadagal, Irungattukottai, and Mambakkam are set to stage protests in support of Samsung’s labour force.

"Samsung remains committed to resolving any issues by directly engaging with our workers. We do not condone illegal activities carried out by certain workers that threaten industrial peace and workplace safety. It is important for all employees to adhere to company policies, and those who violate these policies will be subject to disciplinary action after due legitimate process. Our priority is to maintain a safe and stable workplace for all workers," the company said in a statement.

While the workers are demanding the withdrawal of the suspension orders issued to three employees, the company is unwilling to accept it. The Sriperumbudur unit, responsible for manufacturing refrigerators, televisions, and washing machines, contributes significantly to the South Korean giant’s $12 billion revenue in India.

Since February 5, 600 SIWU members have been on strike within the premises of the Samsung India Electronics facility. The flashpoint: the suspension of three union leaders. A management source claimed the disciplinary move was provoked by a group of employees attempting to force a meeting with a senior executive at the unit.

Sriperumbudur, traditionally an automobile and electronics manufacturing hub, has seen labour unrest before. The current dispute follows a 37-day strike last year that partially disrupted Samsung’s production.