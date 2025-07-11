Friday, July 11, 2025 | 09:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EV maker Tesla to launch first Indian showroom in Mumbai next week

EV maker Tesla to launch first Indian showroom in Mumbai next week

Deliveries likely to begin from next month

Tesla, Tesla logo

Though Tesla has been trying to enter the Indian market for some time, it has also been seeking sops for manufacturing and imports from the central government.(Photo: Reuters)

Shine JacobDeepak Patel Chennai/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is all set to open the first India showroom in Mumbai on July 15, dubbed as an “Experience Center”.
 
From sending exclusive invitations to select media editors, to sightings of the Tesla Model Y on Indian roads, viral social media posts about the event, and speculation about Elon Musk’s possible presence, the secrecy surrounding the Tesla launch has created anticipation and hype.
 
According to an invite about the event that Business Standard got access to, the 90-minute launch event for the Tesla “Experience Center” will take place next week at the Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
 
 
Sources said that after Mumbai, the company is likely to open another showroom in Delhi later this month. The deliveries of cars to customers is expected to start from August, sources added. 
 
According to industry sources, along with the Experience Center launch in Mumbai, the company may officially launch direct sales to Indian customers. 

According to sources, the public relations mandate for the Mumbai event was given to Gurugram-based brand consultancy and PR firm Laudco Media.
 
Tesla and Laudco did not respond to questions from Business Standard at the time of going to print. Interestingly, an Instagram account cited in the invite had only one poster, declaring 'India' and ‘July 2025’ along with a Tesla logo, posted around 5 pm on Friday. Tesla will be competing against its Chinese rival BYD, as well as domestic major Tata Motors in the Indian market. 
 
According to media reports, its first offering for Indian customers will be the Model Y, which is the world's largest-selling electric car.
 
According to plans, it is likely to be imported from China in completely built-up (CBU) form.
 
The Tesla Model Y is available in two variants — rear-wheel drive (RWD) and long-range all-wheel drive (AWD) — with a price expected to start from around $56,000 before taxes and insurance, as per media reports. Moreover, since there were reports of the car being spotted on roads, it indicates that it will be the first product in the Indian market, with some reports naming the Model 3 along with it.
 
Though Tesla has been trying to enter the Indian market for some time, it has also been seeking sops for manufacturing and imports from the central government. In June, India’s Minister for Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, confirmed that the global major is not keen on manufacturing in India.
 
Last month, Bloomberg reported that five Model Y units arrived in Mumbai from Tesla's Shanghai factory. The cars were declared at $31,988 and attracted import duties of around 70 per cent.
 
In the Indian market, a major challenge for Tesla will be the import duties of 70 per cent on electric vehicles, as the ex-showroom price of the same models in the US is around $44,990.

Topics : Auto sector Tesla Elon Musk Tesla Mumbai automobile industry

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

