Home / Companies / News / Zydus Lifesciences Q4 results: Net profit sees 4-fold jump at Rs 1,182 cr

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 results: Net profit sees 4-fold jump at Rs 1,182 cr

Indian generic drugmakers, which draw a significant share of revenue from the crucial U.S. market, are recovering from the effects of eroding prices in the largest drug market in the world

Q4, Q4 results
Indian generic drugmakers, which draw a significant share of revenue from the crucial US market, are recovering from the effects of eroding prices in the largest drug market in the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian generic drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences reported fourth-quarter profit that was above expectations on Friday, driven by strong demand in its key U.S. and domestic markets.
 
Consolidated net profit nearly quadrupled to Rs 1,182 crore (nearly $142 million), beating analysts' average estimates of 10.45 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total revenue from operations rose 10.4% to Rs 5,534 crore, ahead of analysts' estimates of Rs 5,347 crore, led by a 12% growth in its U.S. business and an 8% climb in domestic business.
 
Zydus Lifesciences competes with Cipla and Dr Reddy's for selling the copycat version of Bristol-Myers Squibb's popular cancer drug Revlimid in the United States.
 
India and the US make up almost 85% of Zydus Life's total revenue.
 
Indian generic drugmakers, which draw a significant share of revenue from the crucial US market, are recovering from the effects of eroding prices in the largest drug market in the world.
 
Last week, Cipla and Dr Reddy's also beat fourth-quarter profit estimates, driven by strong demand for their generic versions of Revlimid.

Also Read

Zydus Noveltech Inc dissolved after 'not generating meaningful revenue'

Warning Letter for Pithampur SEZ facility remains an overhang for Cipla

Domestic business, US launches to drive gains for Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Life hits new peak; m-cap hits Rs 1 trn as stock up 60% in 3 months

Cipla promoters sell 2.53% stake worth Rs 2,637 cr to fund philanthropy

HC sets aside order directing SpiceJet to pay Rs 270 cr to Kalanithi Maran

Zydus, MSN partner to license, supply affordable cancer tablets in the US

May lead to termination: Cognizant warns staff for not returning to office

Larsen and Toubro bags multiple orders for buildings, factories business

NCLT approves merger process for Reliance's arm Viacom18 and Star India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Q4 ResultsZydus LifesciencesPharma industry

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story