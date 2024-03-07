Home / Companies / People / Acko appoints Animesh Das as CEO, elevates Sanjeev Srinivasan to board role

Acko appoints Animesh Das as CEO, elevates Sanjeev Srinivasan to board role

Das was chief underwriting officer in the company

Sanjeev Srinivasan elevated to a board role from the post of CEO in ACKO General Insurance (Photo: acko.com)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based ACKO General Insurance on Thursday announced the elevation of Sanjeev Srinivasan to a board role, while Animesh Das will succeed him as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, subject to regulatory approval.

Das, who currently serves as the chief underwriting officer, brings more than a decade of experience in the insurance sector across product design, pricing, market strategy, and risk management.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Das completed his BTech from IIT Kharagpur and started his career with ICICI Lombard in product strategy. He then moved to Coverfox and launched the auto category.

Speaking about the move, Varun Dua, CEO, ACKO Technologies, the parent company of ACKO General Insurance, said, “Sanjeev’s wealth of experience contributed to a lot of firsts for ACKO and has helped in rapidly building and scaling the company. I’m confident that in his board role, he will continue mentoring the team and help us march toward our collective vision and goal.

Further on the appointment of Animesh, Varun said, “Animesh has been a catalyst in the overall ACKO’s growth story. Animesh has helped in driving the Auto Insurance business towards the path of profitability, and we are certain that under his leadership, ACKO General Insurance will continue to sustain its growth momentum. These leadership changes reflect our commitment to fostering a culture of growth, excellence, and longevity within its internal teams.”

The Gross Written Premium (GWP) in April-January of FY24 rose by 26.54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1541.55 crore from Rs 1218.22 crore.

Also Read

Acko's car, bike insurance will now be available on PhonePe

Canada pension fund has big bets on Indian startups, shows Tracxn data

WC 2023: Injured during cricket match? There's insurance for only Rs 100

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

Premiums of general insurance companies rise 13.65% in October 2023

Sunil Bharti Mittal conferred honorary knighthood by King Charles III

Sunil Chemmankotil to step down as CEO of TeamLease Digital Pvt Ltd

Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from Paytm Payments Bank board amid crisis

ED upgrades look out circular against Byju Raveendran in Fema probe

India one of the toughest markets for Uber: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AckoGeneral InsuranceInsurance SectorInsurance industry

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story