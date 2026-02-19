India AI Impact Summit: Sarvam calls for self-dependence in LLMs

We do want to, but what is more important is that these models are actually used, and that we figure out how. Especially in Indian languages, and for about 95 per cent of the tasks people need from an LLM, these models are perfectly suited. The smaller model (30 billion parameters) is very good at handling Indian conversations at a very low cost. The larger model (105 billion parameters) is a reasoning model that is strong in coding and can be used for more complex web searches.