Countries should focus on AI stack that's needed the most: Dell's Mohindra

First, we decided that our AI strategy has to be in support of our business strategy. Second, we took that AI and deconstructed it so we could help inform our strategies appropriately. And the way we just deconstructed that was in four simple things, AI in, on, for, and with. We thought about how do we embed AI in our products so they just run much better.

We thought about what our roadmaps across servers, storage, networking, PCs needs to be so our customers can run their workloads much better on our products, that's AI on. AI with was who do we need to partner with to bring these capabilities to our customers? And AI for was how do we take AI and apply it for ourselves to transform ourselves? And the second or the third thing we did is we developed a set of guiding principles around AI, One, it's all about the data. Without good data, you cannot do good AI. In a world where half of the data that enterprises manage sits outside of the public clouds and data centres, it's much better to bring AI to data than data to AI. It's cheaper and more secure. Number two, there's no one-size-fits-all. While the world is consumed with large language models and training, the reality is that the world will have small language models. Next, you need an open modular architecture because different layers of the architecture are moving very differently. And lastly, you need a broad ecosystem of layers to bring these capabilities to the bear.