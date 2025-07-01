From John Matthai to CS Setty, a look at SBI chairpersons over the years

With SBI completing 70 years of existence, Business Standard looks at some of the chairpersons who have led the country’s premier bank and their key achievements.

John Matthai

Matthai was independent India's first railway minister, and subsequently became India's second finance minister, presenting two budgets. Later, he went on to become the first chairman of SBI. He was at the helm of the bank from 1 July 1955 to 30 September 1956.

P C Bhattacharya

Paresh Chandra Bhattacharya was the third chairman of SBI, serving from March 1957 to February 1962. Interestingly, prior to becoming SBI chairman, he served as a secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and later became Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), serving from March 1962 to June 1967.

Borra Venkatappaiah Venkatappaiah was the fourth chairman of SBI, leading the bank between 1962 and 1965. Interestingly, prior to becoming SBI chairman, he served at the Reserve Bank of India as Executive Director and later as Deputy Governor. Raj Kumar Talwar Talwar was the longest-serving SBI chairman, with his term spanning from 1969 to 1976. He was the youngest person to lead the bank as chairman at the age of 47. Later, he went on to chair IDBI Bank as well. D N Ghosh Ghosh was the 12th chairman, leading SBI from 1985 to 1989. He was credited with drafting the nationalisation ordinance for 14 private banks in 1969. Under his chairmanship, the process of computerisation in SBI branches began. He is also credited with launching SBI’s merchant banking arm – SBI Capital Markets – and SBI Mutual Fund.

Arundhati Bhattacharya Bhattacharya was the first woman to serve as chairperson of SBI, from October 2013 to October 2017, succeeding Pratip Chaudhuri. Under her chairmanship, she oversaw the merger of five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank with SBI in 2017. She is currently CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India and South Asia. Dinesh Kumar Khara Khara succeeded Rajnish Kumar as chairman of SBI, serving from October 2020 to August 2024. Under Khara, SBI’s net profit surged from ₹20,000 crore in a financial year to over ₹60,000 crore. Additionally, cumulative profits over his four-year term reached ₹1.63 trillion, surpassing the bank’s total profits over the previous 64 years.