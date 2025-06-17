Home / Companies / People / Bata Group names Panos Mytaros global CEO, replacing Sandeep Kataria

Bata Group names Panos Mytaros global CEO, replacing Sandeep Kataria

Mytaros, former ECCO CEO, to join Bata on 15 September as global chief executive, as Sandeep Kataria steps down after leading the firm through a key transition

Bata India, shoemaker, Bata
Mytaros comes with over 30 years of experience in the footwear and leather industry. Prior to joining Bata, he was at ECCO, where he held several senior positions, including, most recently, chief executive officer from 2021 to 2024. | Image: Wikimedi
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
The Bata Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Panos Mytaros as its new global chief executive officer, effective 15 September. He will succeed Sandeep Kataria, who has led the group since 2020.
 
Kataria helmed Bata through a significant period of transformation, navigating the challenges of a global pandemic and a fast-evolving retail landscape. “Under his leadership, Bata accelerated its digital agenda, streamlined operations, expanded into new markets, modernised business practices, and laid the foundations for future growth,” Bata said in its release.
 
Mytaros comes with over 30 years of experience in the footwear and leather industry. Prior to joining Bata, he was at ECCO, where he held several senior positions, including, most recently, chief executive officer from 2021 to 2024.
   
“Panos is a proven leader with deep industry knowledge and a passion for footwear craftsmanship,” said Graham Allan, chairman of the Bata Group. “His track record in brand building and developing compelling footwear collections, as well as in leading complex international organisations, made him the ideal candidate to guide Bata through our next phase of growth. We are delighted to welcome Panos to the Bata Group.”
 

Topics :Bata IndiashoemakersFootwear manufacturers

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

