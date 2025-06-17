Bata Group names Panos Mytaros global CEO, replacing Sandeep Kataria

The Bata Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Panos Mytaros as its new global chief executive officer, effective 15 September. He will succeed Sandeep Kataria, who has led the group since 2020.

Kataria helmed Bata through a significant period of transformation, navigating the challenges of a global pandemic and a fast-evolving retail landscape. “Under his leadership, Bata accelerated its digital agenda, streamlined operations, expanded into new markets, modernised business practices, and laid the foundations for future growth,” Bata said in its release.

Mytaros comes with over 30 years of experience in the footwear and leather industry. Prior to joining Bata, he was at ECCO, where he held several senior positions, including, most recently, chief executive officer from 2021 to 2024.