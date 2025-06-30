Home / Companies / People / Ganesh Mani to take charge as Switch India CEO, effective September 1

Ganesh Mani to take charge as Switch India CEO, effective September 1

The company said that its current CEO, S Mahesh Babu, has decided to step down from his position to pursue opportunities outside the group, effective August 31, 2025

Ganesh Mani, chief operating officer of Ashok Leyland, will take additional charge as the chief executive officer of Switch Automotive Mobility (Switch India) with effect from September 1.
Ganesh Mani, CEO of Switch Automotive Mobility (Switch India)
BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
Ganesh Mani, chief operating officer of Ashok Leyland, will take additional charge as the chief executive officer of Switch Automotive Mobility (Switch India) with effect from September 1.
 
The company said that its current CEO, S Mahesh Babu, has decided to step down from his position to pursue opportunities outside the group, effective August 31, 2025.
 
The new appointment is in line with the strategy for Switch India to leverage the strengths of Ashok Leyland to optimise its operational costs while maintaining focus on developing best-in-class battery electric buses and light commercial vehicles, a company statement said.
 
Dheeraj G Hinduja, chairman, Switch Mobility, said, “We would like to place on record our appreciation to Mahesh for his significant contributions during his tenure with us. Having achieved EBITDA breakeven in FY25, Switch India is now poised to scale up the business and achieve positive PAT status shortly. Ganesh Mani, with his experience in operational excellence and leading large-scale transformation initiatives, will take Switch India to the next phase of profitable growth.” 
 
Switch now offers a competitive range of electric commercial vehicles. In the light commercial vehicle segment, there is the 1.25-tonne IeV3 and the 1.75-tonne IeV4, both commercially available through select Ashok Leyland LCV dealers. In the electric city bus segment, there are 12-metre buses in standard and low-floor formats, offering a range of up to 200 km without a recharge. On the back of a strong order book of 1,500+ buses, Switch India hopes to double its top line in FY26.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

