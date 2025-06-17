Swiggy names Saurav Goyal SVP to head Driver and Delivery Organisation

Swiggy Ltd, one of India’s largest on-demand convenience platforms, has appointed Saurav Goyal as Senior Vice President and head of its Driver and Delivery Organisation, the company said.

Goyal, who joined Swiggy in June 2020, has been serving as head of the business finance function. In that role, he played a key part in advancing the company’s strategic objectives, working closely with operational leaders to align financial planning with business outcomes.

In line with Swiggy’s focus on developing internal talent and building a future-ready organisation, Goyal will now head the Driver and Delivery Org and spearhead initiatives aimed at empowering delivery partners — one of the key pillars of Swiggy’s ecosystem.

"At Swiggy, we are committed to building a resilient and truly future-ready organisation," said Girish Menon, Chief Human Resources Officer, Swiggy. "This recent transition underscores our belief in nurturing our internal talent and building leaders, for today and the future." The move comes as Swiggy continues to scale its logistics and delivery capabilities across India's competitive food and convenience commerce sectors. Goyal also shared that he will be double-hatting as Head of Business Finance until a new leader is appointed to the role. He is a seasoned strategic finance and business transformation leader with over 18 years of experience across industries. He actively contributed to Swiggy's IPO, demonstrating his expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes. His core strengths include strategic planning, operational excellence, and driving businesses towards sustainable profitability.