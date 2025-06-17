Home / Companies / People / Swiggy names Saurav Goyal SVP to head Driver and Delivery Organisation

Swiggy names Saurav Goyal SVP to head Driver and Delivery Organisation

Goyal, who led business finance and contributed to Swiggy's IPO, will now oversee delivery operations and drive partner empowerment as part of leadership transition

Saurav Goyal, Senior Vice President & head of Driver and Delivery Organisation, Swiggy
Saurav Goyal, Senior VP & head of Driver and Delivery Organisation, Swiggy
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Swiggy Ltd, one of India’s largest on-demand convenience platforms, has appointed Saurav Goyal as Senior Vice President and head of its Driver and Delivery Organisation, the company said.
 
Goyal, who joined Swiggy in June 2020, has been serving as head of the business finance function. In that role, he played a key part in advancing the company’s strategic objectives, working closely with operational leaders to align financial planning with business outcomes.
 
In line with Swiggy’s focus on developing internal talent and building a future-ready organisation, Goyal will now head the Driver and Delivery Org and spearhead initiatives aimed at empowering delivery partners — one of the key pillars of Swiggy’s ecosystem.
 
“At Swiggy, we are committed to building a resilient and truly future-ready organisation,” said Girish Menon, Chief Human Resources Officer, Swiggy. “This recent transition underscores our belief in nurturing our internal talent and building leaders, for today and the future.” 
 
The move comes as Swiggy continues to scale its logistics and delivery capabilities across India’s competitive food and convenience commerce sectors.
 
Goyal also shared that he will be double-hatting as Head of Business Finance until a new leader is appointed to the role. He is a seasoned strategic finance and business transformation leader with over 18 years of experience across industries. He actively contributed to Swiggy’s IPO, demonstrating his expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes. His core strengths include strategic planning, operational excellence, and driving businesses towards sustainable profitability.
 
Throughout his career, he has played crucial roles at leading brands such as Ola, Flipkart and Tata Communications.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bata Group names Panos Mytaros global CEO, replacing Sandeep Kataria

Sandeep Kataria, first Indian global CEO of Bata, steps down after 5 years

Premium

Sunjay Kapur obit: Polo enthusiast who galvanised Sona Comstar's fortunes

Meta India's public policy head Shivnath Thukral to step down on June 30

Tata Steel bets big on India growth, says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Topics :SwiggySwiggy fundingonline food delivery

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story