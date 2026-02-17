India uniquely positioned to see benefits of AI: Amazon exec David Zapolsky

India is uniquely positioned to benefit from artificial intelligence (AI) because of its scale, digital infrastructure, and entrepreneurial ecosystem, says David Zapolsky, chief global affairs and legal officer at Amazon. Speaking to Udisha Srivastav on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit, Zapolsky outlined how Amazon is balancing rapid AI innovation with evolving regulatory frameworks, the rise of agentic commerce, and how the company’s planned $35 billion investment by 2030 aims to anchor AI-led digitisation, exports, and job creation in India. Edited excerpts:

You have been with Amazon’s legal setup since 1999. How has the regulatory environment changed over the years, globally and in India?

India reflects this global evolution. The country has built one of the world’s most dynamic digital public infrastructure ecosystems while simultaneously developing forward-looking regulatory frameworks.

Governments today are focused on ensuring innovation happens responsibly, with strong safeguards around privacy, safety, and transparency.

Since I joined Amazon in 1999, regulators across regions have evolved their approach alongside the rapid growth of digital commerce, Cloud computing, and now AI — each progressing at different speeds in different markets. Globally, there has been a shift from broad, one-size-fits-all approaches to more sector-specific frameworks. Data protection, competition, consumer protection, and AI governance now each have their own regulatory architecture.

In India, our focus has remained consistent: serving customers better, helping sellers grow, and investing in long-term infrastructure that supports the country’s digital economy.

As a company operating across many jurisdictions, our responsibility is straightforward — to comply with the laws of every country where we operate and to engage constructively with policymakers to support balanced, forward-looking regulation.

We have invested $40 billion in India through 2024 and plan to invest another $35 billion. These figures reflect our long-term commitment to India’s digital economy and the customers who depend on it. Regulatory evolution is happening globally as governments respond to technological change.

Amazon has had several run-ins with the government. How does that impact the company?

Amazon’s AI-backed capabilities help sellers address a wide range of operational and business challenges, improving customer experience, supporting seller success, and boosting productivity. More than 1.3 million sellers globally use Amazon’s generative AI listing tools, which automatically generate over 70 per cent of required product attributes. Sellers accept these with little to no editing more than 90 per cent of the time.

AI is already embedded across Amazon’s operations — from more conversational customer interfaces to smarter, more efficient fulfilment and logistics networks.

India is uniquely positioned to benefit from AI because of its scale, digital infrastructure, and entrepreneurial ecosystem. Over the next five years, we expect to see meaningful AI-led transformation across sectors.

Amazon operates across Cloud, e-commerce, and AI infrastructure. Where do you see the biggest AI-led transformation in India over the next five years?

This investment is anchored around three strategic priorities: AI-led digitisation, export growth, and job creation. We are investing heavily in digital infrastructure, including data centres in Maharashtra and Telangana that are purpose-built for AI, machine learning, and next-generation Cloud applications.

Amazon announced a $35 billion investment in India by 2030 to advance AI innovation. How is that progressing?

We have also enhanced our seller assistant with agentic AI capabilities, enabling it to predict seller needs, develop strategic solutions, and take action with a seller’s permission.

At the same time, we remain among the country’s largest job creators, supporting close to 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced, and seasonal jobs in 2024 alone. We aim to support 3.8 million jobs by 2030.

India is also central to our global exports strategy. We recently crossed $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India and, encouraged by this momentum, have raised our target to $80 billion by 2030.

Hundreds of thousands of customers in India run their workloads on Amazon Web Services to reduce costs, accelerate innovation, transform businesses, and shorten time to market by building digital solutions across industries. This is not just about supporting our own operations — it is about enabling India’s digital economy and AI ambitions at scale.

Amazon is laying off employees across the globe. How does the company see its hiring strategy evolving with the arrival of AI?

AI is not the reason behind the vast majority of these role reductions. These changes are about strengthening our culture and teams by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and cutting bureaucracy to move faster and operate with greater accountability. This helps us deliver better outcomes for customers.