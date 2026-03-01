India on Ericsson's speed dial for tech strategy: President & CEO Ekholm

Swedish telecommunications (telecom) gear maker Ericsson will continue measures to improve efficiency and cut costs through 2026 after laying off 1,600 employees in its home market in 2025, even as the networking major steps up investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-powered 5G and 6G initiatives. President and Chief Executive Officer Börje Ekholm said in an exclusive email interview with Gulveen Aulakh ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2026 that India — home to Ericsson’s largest employee base of 21,500 and considerable research and development (R&D) operations — will be a key innovation hub and central to the company’s global technology development and product strategy. Edited excerpts: