Next trade order needs stronger developing-world voice: ICC Chair

India has done great work on its digital public infrastructure through initiatives such as Unified Payments Interface, Aadhaar, and direct benefit transfers, and these are recognised globally. A major issue today is AI governance. AI is evolving on a daily basis, and because it is still new, there are no internationally harmonised standards. So ICC is working on developing standards around AI governance. We cannot tell governments what to do, but we can create frameworks that they may find useful. That is one opportunity where perhaps a country like India can be at the forefront.