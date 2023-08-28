Shriram Finance's Umesh Revankar takes charge as chairman of FIDC

The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), the representative body for asset and loan financing of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), has appointed Umesh Revankar as its new chairman. The managing committee elected Revankar unanimously during a meeting held in Mumbai. Currently serving as the Executive Vice Chairman for Shriram Finance , he brings with him decades of experience and expertise in the financial services industry.

Revankar, the newly elected chairman of FIDC, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity. He stated, "It’s an honour to assume the role of chairman at FIDC, an organisation that plays a crucial role in shaping the financial services landscape of our country. I look forward to partnering with members and the community and contribute to the industry's growth and development during my tenure. FIDC’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation is something I deeply resonate with."

With an illustrious career spanning over three and a half decades, Revankar has a distinguished career in the financial services industry. Joining as an executive trainee with Shriram Group in 1987, he has risen through the ranks, assuming various responsibilities and key leadership roles in business operations. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in making Shriram Transport Finance Co. the largest commercial vehicle financer in India. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in finance from Mangalore University and has also attended an Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

In addition to his contributions to Shriram Finance, Revankar serves as a director for several companies within the Shriram Group, including Shriram Automall India, Shriram General Insurance, and Shriram Life Insurance.

Now, with his election as chairman of FIDC, Revankar is poised to lead the organisation into a new era of growth and innovation. Assuming the chairmanship for a two-year term commencing on August 23, he brings a strong vision and a deep understanding of the financial services landscape to the role. Under the dynamic leadership of Revankar, FIDC is poised to spearhead growth and foster innovation within the organisation, a statement said on Monday.

Kamlesh Gandhi, CMD of MAS Financial Services, and K V Srinivasan, chief executive officer of Profectus Capital, will act as the co-chairmen of FIDC.