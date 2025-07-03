Home / Companies / People / TCS announces leadership rejig with a focus on AI-first transformation

The company also said that Krishnakanth Narayanrao, who heads Ultimatix, will report to Sanathanam

Janardhan Santhanam, New position: Chief Information Officer (left) and Sreenivasa Chakravarti, New position: Head of IoT and Digital Engineering Services
Janardhan Santhanam, New position: Chief Information Officer (left) and Sreenivasa Chakravarti, New position: Head of IoT and Digital Engineering Services
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:12 AM IST
With a focus on AI-first transformation, India’s largest information technology (IT) services player Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced key leadership changes.
 
As part of this transformation, the company appointed Janardhan Santhanam as the chief information officer (CIO) with effect from July 1, 2025. Sanathanam will be reporting to the chief operating officer (COO) Aarthi Subramanian.
 
The company added that Krishnakanth Narayanrao, who heads Ultimatix, will report to Sanathanam. Ultimatix is an internal platform that caters to TCS employees to access various resources and services.
 
“The AI-first transformation of TCS is as much about culture as it is about technology. This will require exceptional collaboration across functions and groups, and active participation from each one of you,” wrote K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS in an internal email to employees announcing these changes. The email has been seen by Business Standard.
 
Sanathanam has been with TCS for 25 years, and brings deep experience across technology, delivery, domain and talent development.
 
Krithivasan also acknowledged that over the years the company has built AI-powered solutions such as Gen-AI powered coach for interviews, AI-assistant for employee services, AI-assistant for contract compliance. 
 
“The opportunities to leverage AI to reimagine various aspects of our operations are immense. We must now look at how we can leverage AI technologies to achieve greater efficiency, improve employee experience, and enhance customer engagement. Our goal will be to make TCS the best showcase of what can be achieved with AI,” he said.
 
TCS also announced the elevation of Sreenivasa Chakravarti as the head of IoT and Digital Engineering Services with effect from July 1, 2025. He takes this role over from Regu Ayyaswamy who retires from TCS on September 30, 2025. Chakravarti will also report to COO Subramanian.
 
Chakravarti has been part of the IoT-DE unit and has been responsible for sales, delivery & operations for the last two years. Ayyaswamy will be mentoring and supporting Chakravarti over the next quarter, said the email addressed to employees by Subramanian.
 
These leadership changes are in lieu with the focus on AI, data and cloud along with security and enterprise solutions. A few months back the company also announced the appointment of a COO and a chief strategy officer.
 
 TCS will be announcing its first quarter FY26 results on July 10. The company closed FY25 with revenue of ₹255,342 crore. It crossed the $30 billion revenue milestone. The order book TCV for FY25 was at $39.2 billion.
 

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

