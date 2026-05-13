'Total ECL-related provisioning requirement around ₹10,000 crore'

Around ₹800 crore of the treasury impact came from mark-to-market losses due to adverse bond yield movements, with yields moving from 6.59 per cent to 7.05 per cent during the period. Additionally, the bank incurred an initial loss of around ₹25 crore while aligning its net open position with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) revised norms. The bank’s open position has now been brought down to below $100 million and is fully compliant with RBI regulations, and we are closely monitoring the position.