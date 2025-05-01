Q4 results today: Adani Ports, Zomato, and Adani Enterprises on May 1

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Enterprises will be among 15 companies that will release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato) will also release its fourth quarter performance report today.
Market overview May 1
Indian stock markets had a quiet session on Wednesday, April 30, with investors staying on the sidelines before a market holiday. The BSE Sensex closed at 80,242, down 46 points (-0.06 per cent), and the NSE Nifty50 ended nearly flat at 24,334, down just 2 points (-0.01 per cent).
Today, Thursday, May 1, 2025, Indian markets are closed for Maharashtra Day, celebrating the state's formation. Trading will resume on Friday, May 2, 2025.
Globally, markets in Japan and Australia are open, while those in South Korea, India, Hong Kong, and China are closed for Labour Day.
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 1
- 5paisa Capital Limited
- Adani Enterprises Limited
- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited
- Bondada Engineering Limited
- Dr. Lalchandani Labs Limited
- Eternal Limited
- Home First Finance Company India Limited
- Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited
- Madhav Infra Projects Limited
- Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited
- Paushak Limited
- RailTel Corporation of India Limited
- Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Limited
- SIS Limited
- Sportking India Limited