Adani Power Q4 results: Net profit down 5% to Rs 2,599 cr, revenue up 5%

Adani Power on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,599.23 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 compared to the year-ago period mainly due to lower recognition of one-time items.

The Adani group company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,737.24 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, a company statement said.

"The Profit After Tax (PAT or net profit) for Q4 FY25 was similar at Rs. 2,599 Crore to the PAT for Q4 FY24, affected by lower recognition of one-time items," it said.

A company official in a separate statement said, "In Q4 FY24, APL's (Adani Power Ltd) PAT (net profit) had non-recurring items like higher refund received from government authorities and gain on sale of unutilized assets. These were at a lower level this quarter. The pre-tax impact of these items is about Rs 350 crore." Consolidated continuing total revenue for Q4 FY25 is higher by 5.3 per cent at Rs 14,522 crore against Rs 13,787 crore in Q4 FY24; primarily due to higher volume, offset by lower tariff realisation, the company stated.

The company stated that consolidated power sale volume at 26.4 BU (billion units) in Q4 FY25, up by 18.9 per cent from 22.2 BU in Q4 FY24 due to growing power demand and higher operating capacity.

Profit after tax for FY25 was lower at Rs 12,750 crore compared to Rs 20,829 crore in FY24 on account of lower one-time revenue recognition and higher tax charges.

The company stated that there was lower one-time revenue recognition of prior period items of Rs 2,433 crore in FY25 as compared to Rs 9,322 crore in FY24, following resolution of all major regulatory matters and realisation of outstanding dues from DISCOMs in the previous year.

Similarly, one-time revenue recognition was lower at Rs 13 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared to Rs 94 crore in Q4 FY24, it stated.

The tax charge for FY25 was higher at Rs 3,610 crore as compared to tax credit of Rs (-) 37 crore due to higher deferred tax liability. Tax charge for Q4 FY25 was lower at Rs 662 Crore as compared to Rs 821 crore for Q4 FY24 on account of reversal of current tax following the amalgamation of APJL (Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd) with APL, it stated.

The company recorded 102.2 Billion Units (BU) power generation in FY25, up by 19.5 per cent from 85.5 BU in FY24 The consolidated power sale volume at 95.9 BU in FY25, was up by 20.7 per cent from 79.4 BU in FY24 due to robust power demand and higher operating capacity.

Consolidated continuing total revenue was higher by 10.8 per cent at Rs 56,473 crore in FY25 against Rs 50,960 crore in FY24; supported by higher sales volumes, offset partially by lower tariff realisation.

S B Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power said in the statement, "Adani Power has posted ever higher operating and financial performance for FY 2024-25, aptly demonstrating the strength and resilience of the Adani Portfolio companies. As we progress quickly in the next phase of capacity expansion, we are prioritising capital and cost efficiencies to sharpen our competitive edge and extend our sectoral leadership across key parameters." Adani Power, a part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

The Company has an installed thermal power capacity of 17,510 MW spread across 11 power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.