Adani Power Q4 results: Net profit falls 3.7% to ₹2,637 cr, revenue up 6.5%

Adani Power reported a 3.7 per cent fall year-on-year in its consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the January to March quarter (Q4FY25), owing to an increase in other expenses.

The electricity producer’s net profit was recorded at Rs 2,637 crore, down from Rs 2,737.96 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations was up 6.5 per cent year-on-year at Rs 14,237 crore. Other income was recorded at Rs 298 crore, down 42.4 per cent year-on-year.

“As we progress quickly in the next phase of capacity expansion, we are prioritising capital and cost efficiencies to sharpen our competitive edge and extend our sectoral leadership across key parameters,” said S B Khyalia, chief executive officer, Adani Power Limited.

The company said that slower growth in continuing operating revenue for FY25 and Q4FY25, as compared to growth in volumes, was due to lower prices of imported coal and lower merchant tariffs, as compared to FY24.

Continuing EBITDA for the quarter was recorded at Rs 5,098 crore, down 3.31 per cent compared with the corresponding previous year, mainly on account of lower merchant tariffs, higher operating costs of newly acquired plants, and expenditure on corporate social responsibility (CSR) obligations.

In the fourth quarter of FY25, power sales under power purchase agreements (PPAs) rose 14.8 per cent year-on-year to 20.8 billion units (BU), driven by newly acquired capacity and higher offtake due to rising power demand and lower import coal prices. Sales through short-term contracts and the merchant market surged 37.2 per cent to 5.6 BU during the same period, supported by growing peak demand.

All-India power demand increased 3.5 per cent to 415 BU in Q4FY25, while full-year demand grew 4.2 per cent to 1,695 BU. The company noted that the slowdown in demand growth was largely attributed to colder weather conditions.

Total expenses for Q4FY25 were recorded at Rs 11,274.32 crore, up 9.2 per cent compared with the corresponding previous year.

Net total debt increased to Rs 31,023 crore as of March 31, 2025, as compared to Rs 26,545 crore the previous year, due to acquisition-related borrowings for KPL and higher working capital requirements driven by the expanded scale of operations, the company said.

The company’s shares closed at Rs 531.95, down 3.04 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.06 per cent at 80,242.24 points.