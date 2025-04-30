Coromandel International Q4 results: Profit rises over two-fold to ₹578 cr

Coromandel International, one of India’s leading agri-solutions providers, has posted an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 to Rs 578 crore, as against Rs 164 crore during the January to March quarter of 2023-24.

Coromandel’s total income for the quarter ended March 2025 was at Rs 5,114 crore versus Rs 3,996 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, up 28 per cent. The profit after tax for the financial year was up by 25 per cent to Rs 2,055 crore as against Rs 1,641 crore in the previous year. Coromandel’s total income for FY25 was at Rs 24,444 crore versus Rs 22,290 crore in the previous year.

"We are pleased to report a strong performance for FY25, driven by sustained momentum across our businesses. Our growth was supported by higher sales volumes, improved operational efficiency, and disciplined execution of strategic initiatives," said S Sankarasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, Coromandel International.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per share (900 per cent on face value of Rs 1 per equity share) for the financial year 2024-25. The board has also approved the appointment of Natarajan Srinivasan as executive vice chairman. He brings with him a wealth of experience and strategic acumen, further strengthening the leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth and transformation.

"Our Nutrient and Crop Protection segments witnessed robust growth, complemented by encouraging farmer response to our new initiatives like Gromor Drive – agri drone spraying and nano fertilisers. The retail business expanded its footprint with 100 new stores and entry into Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, crossing the 900-store mark. On the manufacturing front, rock production at our mining site BMCC, Senegal stabilised, and we increased our stake to 53.8 per cent," he added.

"The upcoming phosphoric acid and sulphuric acid project at Kakinada is progressing as per plan and will be commissioned early next year. Alongside this, the setting up of the new granulation train at Kakinada aligns with our commitment to ensure availability of high-quality NPK fertilisers to the farming community across India. These projects are aligned with our vision of achieving greater self-reliance in phosphatic fertilisers and building a more resilient, integrated supply chain. In Crop Protection, capacity enhancements at Dahej and the new plant at Ankleshwar are building scale, while the NACL acquisition will expand our product portfolio and market presence internationally," Sankarasubramanian said.