Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Akzo Nobel Q4 results: Profit declines to Rs 108 cr, dividend declared

Akzo Nobel Q4 results: Profit declines to Rs 108 cr, dividend declared

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 108.7 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year, Akzo Nobel India said in a regulatory filing

Q4
The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the 2024-25. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Wednesday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 108.4 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 108.7 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year, Akzo Nobel India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the March quarter stood at Rs 1,022.1 crore as against Rs 973.4 crore in the year-ago period, said the maker of Dulux Paints.

Total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 887.3 crore as compared to Rs 836.7 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"In Q4 2024-25, Akzo Nobel India registered ahead-of-industry topline growth, driven by double-digit growth in B2B businesses. In retail, the business continued to grow in premium category and urban centres, while demand in mass and economy categories was impacted by competitive dynamics," Akzo Nobel India Ltd Chairman and MD Rajiv Rajgopal said.

"Despite such market environment, we sustained double-digit profitability and continued to grow market share," he added.

Also Read

Akzo Nobel grants extension for powder coatings demerger deal execution

PE giant Blackstone joins race to acquire Akzo Nobel paints business

Akzo Nobel India Q3 result: Profit dips slightly by 4.6% to Rs 108.6 crore

Akzo Nobel India shares gain 4% on monetisation plan for immovable property

Q4 results LIVE news updates: Tata power net profit rises 16.5% to ₹1,042 crore

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2025, the consolidated net profit was at Rs 429.5 crore as against Rs 426.6 crore in the previous year, the company said.

In FY25, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,091.2 crore as against Rs 3,961.6 crore in FY24.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the 2024-25.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hitachi Energy India profit jumps 62% to 184 crore in Q4, dividend declared

Tata Power Q4 results: Profit up 25% to ₹1,306 cr; revenue rises 7%

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q4 net loss at Rs 127 cr, total income down 50%

Eicher Motors Q4 results: Profit up 27%; Royal Enfield sets sales record

Sanofi India Q4 results: Profit falls 12.5% to ₹119.5 cr, revenue up 4.9%

Topics :Akzo Nobel India Q4 Results

First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story