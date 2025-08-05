Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BLS International Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 49.8% to ₹181 crore

BLS International Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 49.8% to ₹181 crore

Visa and citizen services provider BLS International saw its Q1FY26 profit rise nearly 50% YoY to ₹181 crore, aided by strong digital, visa and consular segment growth

q1 results, company quarter 1
The company’s net cash balance stood at ₹1,126 crore as of 30 June | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
BLS International Services Ltd, a visa and passport service provider, reported a 49.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹181 crore for the first quarter of FY26, driven by robust performance in its digital, visa, and consular service segments.
 
Revenue for the April–June period rose 44.2 per cent from a year earlier to ₹710.6 crore, the company said in a statement. BLS, a global tech-enabled services provider, operates across visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, and retail services.
 
“The next five years are about building on this legacy, with a sharp focus on AI (artificial intelligence) and technological transformation, and deepening our role in the global visa and citizen services market,” Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International Services, said in the earnings release. “We aim to be the first Indian-origin company to lead at scale in this space—redefining what global service delivery means. Our robust performance in Q1FY26 reflects the strength of our diversified business model, supported by continued momentum across key markets and services.”
 
The Delhi-headquartered company’s other income rose by 43.1 per cent to ₹25.1 crore in Q1FY26 on a Y-o-Y basis. Aggarwal stated that the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded by 171 basis points to 28.7 per cent in the April–June quarter Y-o-Y.
 
He further added, “This performance underscores the strength of our asset-light model, disciplined execution, and expanding global footprint. Our endeavour is to continue to focus on our strategic priorities—focusing on technology-led global expansion to deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders.”
 
The company’s net cash balance stood at ₹1,126 crore as of 30 June.
 
The global visa outsourcing industry is expected to grow at a 14 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by increasing demand for secure and citizen-centric services. This momentum has continued into Q1FY26, supported by strong demand, operational excellence powered by AI and technology, value-accretive acquisitions, and a strong pipeline of new opportunities, the company stated in its release.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raymond Realty Q1 results: Profit up 121.8%; revenue jumps 188.7%

Bharti Airtel net profit rises 43% to ₹5,948 crore, revenue up 28.4%

Keystone Realtors Q1FY26 results: Net profit declines 43.8% to ₹14.5 crore

Britannia Q1 profit misses estimates, sees early signs of urban recovery

Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Profit up 43% at ₹5,948 crore, revenue rises 29%

Topics :BLS International ServicesQ1 resultsIT Industry

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story