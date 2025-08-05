BLS International Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 49.8% to ₹181 crore

BLS International Services Ltd, a visa and passport service provider, reported a 49.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹181 crore for the first quarter of FY26, driven by robust performance in its digital, visa, and consular service segments.

Revenue for the April–June period rose 44.2 per cent from a year earlier to ₹710.6 crore, the company said in a statement. BLS, a global tech-enabled services provider, operates across visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, and retail services.

“The next five years are about building on this legacy, with a sharp focus on AI (artificial intelligence) and technological transformation, and deepening our role in the global visa and citizen services market,” Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International Services, said in the earnings release. “We aim to be the first Indian-origin company to lead at scale in this space—redefining what global service delivery means. Our robust performance in Q1FY26 reflects the strength of our diversified business model, supported by continued momentum across key markets and services.”

The Delhi-headquartered company’s other income rose by 43.1 per cent to ₹25.1 crore in Q1FY26 on a Y-o-Y basis. Aggarwal stated that the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded by 171 basis points to 28.7 per cent in the April–June quarter Y-o-Y. He further added, “This performance underscores the strength of our asset-light model, disciplined execution, and expanding global footprint. Our endeavour is to continue to focus on our strategic priorities—focusing on technology-led global expansion to deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders.” The company’s net cash balance stood at ₹1,126 crore as of 30 June.