Tata Group's watch and jewellery arm, Titan Company , on Tuesday reported a 61 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,684 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). Its profit during the same quarter last year stood at ₹1,047 crore. On a sequential basis, profit rose 50.3 per cent from ₹1,120 crore.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹24,915 crore, up 42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹17,550 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue soared 51.2 per cent from ₹16,461 crore.

The company attributed the strong performance to its jewellery portfolio, aided by festive demand and elevated gold prices.