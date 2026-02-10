Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 results: Net profit jumps 65.2% on strong growth

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino’s and Popeyes in India, reported a 65.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.9 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2026 (FY26) on the back of strong revenue growth and margin expansion in the quarter.

Its revenues were up 13.3 per cent to Rs 2,437.2 crore, while its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and taxes) rose 19.5 per cent to Rs 500.9 crore.

“The momentum continues. Domino’s delivered industry-leading LFL (like-for-like) growth on a high base, Popeyes continued to have high double-digit LFL, and the India business improved EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins by 109 bps year-on-year. Monthly transacting users on JFL apps grew to 5.7 million, up 21 per cent year-on-year. As a result, JFL (Jubilant FoodWorks) achieved its highest-ever sales in December,” Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer and managing director of Jubilant FoodWorks, said in the earnings release.