Britannia Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 17% to ₹680 cr, revenue up 9.5%

FMCG major Britannia Industries on Tuesday reported a 16.9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹679.96 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up from ₹581.69 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit rose 3.9 per cent from ₹654.47 crore.

The company, known for popular biscuit brands such as Little Hearts, Marie Gold and Good Day, recorded a 9.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its revenue from operations to ₹4,885.23 crore, from ₹4,463.3 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue rose marginally by 2.8 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹4,752.17 crore.

What drove Britannia’s Q3FY26 growth? The growth was driven by price hikes and a reduction in goods and services tax (GST). "The consolidated revenue growing by 9.5 per cent during the quarter, with profits growing faster at 17 per cent, underscores a return to healthy growth, driven by strong momentum across both the biscuits and adjacent categories, alongside a relatively stable commodity environment," said Rakshit Hargave, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Britannia. "While the biscuit industry remains under stabilisation for price points post the GST rate reduction, the business grew by approximately 12 per cent in November and December - driven by sustained investments in media to strengthen brand visibility, and enhancement of our product portfolio...," he added.