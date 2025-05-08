Britannia Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 560 crore, revenue up 9%

Biscuit major Britannia Industries reported a 4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter of FY25, compared to the same period last year.

Net profit attributable to the owners of the company stood at Rs 559.95 crore in Q4FY25.

Total revenue rose 8.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,432.19 crore during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY25, consolidated sales stood at Rs 17,535 crore, up 6 per cent, while net profit was Rs 2,178 crore, reflecting a 2 per cent increase YoY.

“With a high single-digit value growth of 9 per cent during the last quarter of the year amidst a tight consumption scenario, the performance underscores our resilience in a challenging operating environment marked by rising commodity prices, changing channel dynamics, and subdued demand across FMCG categories,” said Varun Berry, vice chairman and managing director, Britannia Industries, in the company’s earnings release.

Berry added that strategic pricing actions, a nimble approach in emerging channels, and robust cost-efficiency initiatives—which delivered savings of approximately 3 per cent of revenue—helped the company sustain its growth and profitability through the year.

He also noted that Britannia’s distribution network now directly serves approximately 2.9 million retail outlets across India, with rural distributors playing a key role in expanding the company’s reach in hinterland markets.

New launches during the quarter, such as the e-commerce-first rollout of the Premium range of Pure Magic Choco Frames and Winkin Cow Grow, strengthened adjacent business segments. Meanwhile, the company continued investing in its legacy brands with distinctive promotions for Marie Gold and Good Day.

“As we enter the new financial year, we will continue to closely monitor commodity prices and evaluate their impact, while staying focused on driving healthy, profitable growth and strengthening our market leadership,” Berry said.