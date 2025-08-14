Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Cafe Coffee Day Q1FY26 results: Loss shrinks to ₹11 cr, revenue rises 6%

Cafe Coffee Day Q1FY26 results: Loss shrinks to ₹11 cr, revenue rises 6%

Cafe Coffee Day, Coffee Day Enterprises
Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 37.86 apiece on BSE, down 0.53 per cent from the previous close. | Photo: WikiMedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Coffee Day Global, which operates popular caf chain Cafe Coffee Day, has narrowed down its loss to Rs 11 crore, and its net revenue went up 6 per cent to Rs 263 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

The company had reported a net revenue of Rs 248 crore, and its loss after tax was at Rs 17 crore in the corresponding April-June period a year ago, according to the regulatory filing by Coffee Day Global's parent entity Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Its Average Sales Per Day (ASPD) was marginally down YoY to Rs 20,747, in comparison to Rs 20,772 a year ago.

However, it was up 1.31 per cent sequentially from Rs 20,477 recorded in the March quarter. 

Besides, the total store count of Cafe Coffee Day has gone down to 427 in the June quarter. It was at 448 in the year-ago quarter.

Cafe Coffee Day vending machine count has gone up to 55,189 in the June quarter, 1.25 per cent higher against 54,505 in the year-ago June quarter and 54,100 in the preceding March quarter.

The parent entity, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), reported a profit of Rs 23.28 crore in the June quarter of FY26. It had reported a loss of Rs 13.28 crore in the corresponding June quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations of CDEL was up 3.55 per cent to Rs 269.32 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 37.86 apiece on BSE, down 0.53 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

