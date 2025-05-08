Q4 results today: L&T, Union Bank, Britannia, Zeel, Asian Paints on May 8

Larsen & Toubro, Biscuit maker Britannia, Bharat Forge, and Asian Paints will be among 74 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Pidilite Industries, Kalyan Jewellers, MCX and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today.

Other major companies, including Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, IIFL Finance, and Rec, along with Union Bank of India, will also report their performance for the January-March quarter.

Britannia Q4 result preview

Biscuit maker Britannia, known for brands like Marie Gold, Tiger, NutriChoice, Good Day, 50-50, and Milk Bikis, is expected to report a 2.65 per cent year-on-year decline in adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY25. According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, net profit is estimated at ₹523.62 crore, down from ₹538 crore a year ago. In Q3FY25, the company reported a PAT of ₹582 crore.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Q4 result preview

Analysts expect construction major L&T to post strong Q4 FY25 results. Revenue is projected to grow 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹77,789.05 crore, up from ₹67,078.7 crore in Q4 FY24. PAT is estimated to rise 13.2 per cent to ₹4,870.53 crore, compared to ₹4,302.5 crore a year earlier.

Market overview May 8

Indian equity benchmark indices ended with modest gains on Wednesday, May 7, following India’s precision strikes on terror training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The BSE Sensex rose 105.71 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 80,746.78, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 34.80 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 24,414.40.

On Thursday, May 8, market sentiment may be influenced by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady amid ongoing concerns over inflation and unemployment. Geopolitical tensions following India’s strike on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK could also weigh on investor confidence. Additionally, investors will closely watch corporate earnings for the fourth quarter.

As of 6:47 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,377, about 85 points below the Nifty futures’ previous close.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 8