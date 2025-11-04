Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Castrol India Q3 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹228 crore, revenue up 6%

Castrol India Q3 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹228 crore, revenue up 6%

Revenue from operations grew 6% for the September quarter to ₹1,363 crore as compared to ₹1,288 crore in the third quarter of 2024

castrol
"We delivered yet another quarter of consistent growth, while maintaining profitability through our diverse portfolio and agile channel mix. Both rural and industrial segments continue to build strong momentum, contributing significantly to our growt
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lubes maker Castrol India on Tuesday reported 10 per cent growth in the Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 228 crore in the third quarter over the same period a year ago.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 207 crore in Q3 of CY 2024, Castrol India said.

Revenue from operations grew 6 per cent for the September quarter to Rs 1,363 crore as compared to Rs 1,288 crore in the third quarter of 2024.

"We delivered yet another quarter of consistent growth, while maintaining profitability through our diverse portfolio and agile channel mix. Both rural and industrial segments continue to build strong momentum, contributing significantly to our growth story," said Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited.

Looking ahead, the company's focus will stay firmly on driving volume growth, delivering market share gains, and expanding the portfolio in consumer-relevant adjacent categories," he added.

"While the external environment continues to shift, we have remained nimble, adapting quickly to changing market dynamics through innovation, operational excellence, and deeper customer connections. With factors such as forex volatility and base oil price fluctuations at play, our disciplined financial management keeps us well-positioned to respond effectively," said Mrinalini Srinivasan, Chief Financial Officer, Castrol India Limited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chalet Hotels reports ₹155 cr profit in Q2FY26, declares first dividend

Metropolis Q2 results: Profit up 13% on higher patient, test volumes

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q2 results: Profit at ₹23.4 cr, revenue rises 3.7%

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 profit up 28% on strong auto, farm performance

SBI Q2 net profit rises 10% to ₹20,160 crore on Yes Bank stake sale

Topics :Company NewsCastrol India Q2 results

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story