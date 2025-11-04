Castrol India Q3 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹228 crore, revenue up 6%

Lubes maker Castrol India on Tuesday reported 10 per cent growth in the Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 228 crore in the third quarter over the same period a year ago.
The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 207 crore in Q3 of CY 2024, Castrol India said.
Revenue from operations grew 6 per cent for the September quarter to Rs 1,363 crore as compared to Rs 1,288 crore in the third quarter of 2024.
"We delivered yet another quarter of consistent growth, while maintaining profitability through our diverse portfolio and agile channel mix. Both rural and industrial segments continue to build strong momentum, contributing significantly to our growth story," said Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited.
Looking ahead, the company's focus will stay firmly on driving volume growth, delivering market share gains, and expanding the portfolio in consumer-relevant adjacent categories," he added.
"While the external environment continues to shift, we have remained nimble, adapting quickly to changing market dynamics through innovation, operational excellence, and deeper customer connections. With factors such as forex volatility and base oil price fluctuations at play, our disciplined financial management keeps us well-positioned to respond effectively," said Mrinalini Srinivasan, Chief Financial Officer, Castrol India Limited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
