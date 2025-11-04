Metropolis Q2 results: Profit up 13% on higher patient, test volumes

Mumbai-based diagnostics major Metropolis Healthcare reported a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY26 at ₹53 crore, up from ₹46.6 crore in the same period last year, on the back of higher patient and test volumes.

What drove the company’s growth in Q2FY26?

The company’s revenue from operations rose 23.1 per cent to ₹429 crore from ₹349.7 crore in Q2FY25. This growth was attributed to an increase in both patient volumes and test volumes — up 11 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively — supported by more tests per patient, higher footfalls, and network expansion.

“Metropolis delivered consistent results this quarter in line with guidance, even as lower incidence of vector-borne diseases impacted seasonal demand,” said Surendran Chemmenkotil, managing director, Metropolis Healthcare. How did the company’s key business segments perform? The business-to-consumer (B2C) segment’s revenue grew about 16 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by higher test volumes and improved revenue per test. Meanwhile, business-to-business (B2B) revenue rose 33 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by hospital-led high-value outsourcing and strong contributions from the clinical trial business. Metropolis’s TruHealth wellness and specialty testing segments also recorded strong performances, with revenue growth of 24 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively.

What was the regional and acquisition-led performance? The company saw North India’s contribution rise to 19 per cent of total revenue in Q2FY26, up from 17 per cent in Q1FY26, led by the robust performance of recently acquired Core Diagnostics, DAPIC (Dehradun), and Scientific Pathology (Agra). “Core Diagnostics’ PAT is positive within two quarters of acquisition, achieving high single-digit EBITDA margins in Q2, while DAPIC and Scientific Pathology continue to outperform the company’s average margin levels,” the company said. Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare, said: “The swift turnaround of Core Diagnostics and the strong performance of our recent acquisitions reaffirm the strength of our integration strategy and our ability to create sustainable value through local excellence.”