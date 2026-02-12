Coal India Q3 profit falls 16% on lower volumes, softer realisations

Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter, as lower sales volumes and softer realisations weighed on earnings. The miner reported consolidated PAT of Rs 7,166 crore for the third quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 8,491 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations fell 5 per cent to Rs 34,924 crore.

The December quarter performance comes after a weak first half of FY26. The company had reported a 20 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit in Q1 and a 32 per cent drop in Q2. While Q3 earnings show sequential improvement over the September quarter, profitability remains lower on a year-on-year basis.

Total income of the company also dropped 4.3 per cent to Rs 37,315 crore during the third quarter ended December 2025, from Rs 39,001 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On the production front, coal output during the quarter slipped 1 per cent to 200.05 million tonnes (MT), compared with 202.02 MT in the corresponding period last year. Offtake declined 3 per cent to 188.66 MT from 194.53 MT, indicating softer dispatches during the quarter. The company’s board declared a third interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share (face value Rs 10) for FY26. Coal India has fixed February 18, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. The dividend will be paid on or before March 13, 2026.