Welspun Q3FY26 profit nearly wiped out due to US tariff slowdown

Indian textile maker Welspun Living, which exports to global retailers including Walmart and Tesco, posted a slump in ​its quarterly profit on Thursday, as a US tariff-triggered ​slowdown in exports squeezed its margins.

Welspun's consolidated net profit came ‌in at 2.1 million rupees ($23,178.81) for the three-month period ended December 31, sharply down from 1.21 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Results included a one-time charge of 189.7 million rupees linked to India's new labour codes, implemented last November as part of the government's efforts to simplify regulations and encourage investment.

Revenue from operations fell 9 per cent to 22.62 billion rupees, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin narrowed by 493 basis points to 7.7 per cent.