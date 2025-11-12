Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Spicejet Q2FY26 results: Loss widens to ₹621 crore, revenue dips 13%

Spicejet Q2FY26 results: Loss widens to ₹621 crore, revenue dips 13%

The airline had recorded a consolidated net loss of ₹457.8 crore in the second quarter of FY25

Spicejet
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Aman Sahu
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹621.19 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (FY26) due to impact of recalibrating Dollar based future obligations, airspace restrictions resulting in sharp escalation in operating costs.
 
The airline had recorded a consolidated net loss of ₹457.8 crore in the second quarter of FY25. 
“The September quarter was a period of consolidation and groundwork for our next phase of growth. While the results reflect short-term costs related to fleet revival and expansion, these are strategic investments that will start yielding results from the current quarter onward," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet. 
During the July-September period, SpiceJet finalised lease agreements for 19 aircraft. 
 
"These additions, coupled with the reactivation of grounded planes, will enable the airline to rapidly ramp up capacity and expand its international footprint in the festive and winter season," the company said.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Welspun Living Q2FY26 results: Net profit down 93% at ₹14.86 crore

HAL Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 10.5% at ₹1,669 cr, revenue rises 11%

Ashok Leyland Q2 results: Net profit up 7% at ₹756 cr, dividend declared

Parag Milk Foods Q2 results: Net profit jumps 56% to ₹45 cr on higher sales

Reliance Infra Q2 results: PAT halves to ₹1,911 cr; plans to raise $600 mn

Topics :SpiceJetQ2 resultsairlinesAviation sector

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story