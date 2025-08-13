CSB Bank Q1 result: Net up 5% to Rs 119 crore; NIM narrows to 3.54%

Thrissur-based CSB Bank reported a 5 per cent rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY26 at Rs 119 crore, compared to Rs 113 crore in Q1 FY25.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 379 crore from Rs 362 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.84 per cent as on June 30, compared to 1.69 per cent in the corresponding period last year. Net NPAs were at 0.66 per cent, marginally lower than 0.68 per cent a year ago.

CBS migration and system overhaul

“The quarter marked a pivotal milestone of our successful CBS migration along with the rollout of fifty-plus surround systems, thus enhancing our capabilities manifold.

“As the complexity and dimensions of the tech transformation we undertook were huge, the entire CSB team’s priority during the quarter was on stabilising it and reaping the benefits subsequently. Despite these challenging times, we had a decent quarter in terms of growth and profitability,” said Pralay Mondal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Strong growth in advances, gold loans Total deposits grew 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 35,935 crore in Q1 FY26, from Rs 29,920 crore a year earlier. The current account and savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 23 per cent during the quarter. Net advances rose 31 per cent YoY to Rs 32,552 crore from Rs 24,844 crore, led by a 36 per cent jump in gold loans.