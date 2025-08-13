Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / CSB Bank Q1 result: Net up 5% to Rs 119 crore; NIM narrows to 3.54%

CSB Bank Q1 result: Net up 5% to Rs 119 crore; NIM narrows to 3.54%

CSB Bank Q1 results, CSB Bank profit Q1 FY26, net profit CSB Bank 2025, CSB Bank gold loans, CSB NIMs Q1, Pralay Mondal CSB Bank, CSB Bank CBS migration, CSB Q1 earnings

CSB BANK
Net advances rose 31 per cent YoY to Rs 32,552 crore from Rs 24,844 crore, led by a 36 per cent jump in gold loans. | File Image
BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Thrissur-based CSB Bank reported a 5 per cent rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY26 at Rs 119 crore, compared to Rs 113 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 379 crore from Rs 362 crore.
 
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.84 per cent as on June 30, compared to 1.69 per cent in the corresponding period last year. Net NPAs were at 0.66 per cent, marginally lower than 0.68 per cent a year ago.
 
CBS migration and system overhaul 
“The quarter marked a pivotal milestone of our successful CBS migration along with the rollout of fifty-plus surround systems, thus enhancing our capabilities manifold.
 
“As the complexity and dimensions of the tech transformation we undertook were huge, the entire CSB team’s priority during the quarter was on stabilising it and reaping the benefits subsequently. Despite these challenging times, we had a decent quarter in terms of growth and profitability,” said Pralay Mondal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
 
Strong growth in advances, gold loans 
Total deposits grew 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 35,935 crore in Q1 FY26, from Rs 29,920 crore a year earlier. The current account and savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 23 per cent during the quarter.
 
Net advances rose 31 per cent YoY to Rs 32,552 crore from Rs 24,844 crore, led by a 36 per cent jump in gold loans.
 
However, the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter narrowed to 3.54 per cent from 4.36 per cent in Q1 FY25.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 results: Profit jumps 63% to ₹94 cr on strong sales

Q1 results today: BPCL, IRCTC, Godrej, Muthoot Finance among 642 on Aug 13

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹24 cr post demerger

BPCL Q1 results: PAT up 140% at ₹6,839.02 cr on bumper retail fuel margin

Muthoot Finance Q1 results: Profit surges 90% on strong gold loan growth

Topics :Company ResultsCSB BankQ1 results

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story