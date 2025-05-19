DLF Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 39% to ₹1,282 crore; revenue up 46%

Real estate major DLF reported a 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,282.2 crore for the March quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q4FY25), up from ₹919.82 crore in Q4FY24.

In a statement to the exchanges on Monday, India’s largest listed real estate developer by market capitalisation said its revenue from operations grew 46 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,127.58 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹2,134.84 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income for the March quarter rose 44 per cent to ₹3,347.77 crore from ₹2,316.7 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ: Real estate stakeholders turn cautious amid global uncertainty: Report On a sequential basis, the Gurugram-based developer’s net profit rose 21 per cent, and revenue doubled—rising 102 per cent—from ₹1,058.7 crore and ₹1,528.7 crore in Q3FY25, respectively. The company attributed this growth to strong performances in both development and rental businesses.

For the full financial year, DLF’s net profit surged 60 per cent to ₹4,367 crore from ₹2,723.53 crore in FY24. Revenues rose to ₹7,993.66 crore in FY25, up from ₹6,427 crore in the previous year. Total income for the year increased to ₹8,995.89 crore from ₹6,958.34 crore in FY24.

DLF said its development business maintained a strong growth trajectory, posting record new sales bookings of ₹21,223 crore in FY25.

Its latest super-luxury offering, The Dahlias, generated new sales bookings worth ₹13,744 crore during the fiscal, resulting in the monetisation of approximately 39 per cent of the project’s estimated total sales potential in its first year.

“We also launched the next phase of our luxury project, DLF Privana West, which garnered strong interest and witnessed a complete sell-out within a few days of the soft launch, clocking approximately ₹5,600 crore in new sales bookings,” the company said.

DLF added that occupancy across its rental portfolio continued to improve and remained healthy at 94 per cent.

“We expect sustained demand momentum across our annuity business and will continue to invest judiciously to grow our portfolio across geographies,” the company noted.

Rental income is expected to rise further with the commencement of operations at a newly completed office block in DLF Downtown, Gurugram, measuring approximately 2 million square feet.

The board has recommended a dividend of ₹6 per equity share of face value ₹2 for FY25, subject to shareholder approval.

DLF released its results after market hours. On Monday, shares of DLF closed 3 per cent higher at ₹737.40 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).