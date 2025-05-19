Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / DLF Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 39% to ₹1,282 crore; revenue up 46%

DLF Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 39% to ₹1,282 crore; revenue up 46%

DLF posts robust Q4FY25 results with 39% rise in profit and 46% growth in revenue, driven by record sales from luxury projects and steady rental performance

DLF
DLF added that occupancy across its rental portfolio continued to improve and remained healthy at 94 per cent. | File Image
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Real estate major DLF reported a 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,282.2 crore for the March quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q4FY25), up from ₹919.82 crore in Q4FY24.
 
In a statement to the exchanges on Monday, India’s largest listed real estate developer by market capitalisation said its revenue from operations grew 46 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,127.58 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹2,134.84 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income for the March quarter rose 44 per cent to ₹3,347.77 crore from ₹2,316.7 crore a year ago.
 
On a sequential basis, the Gurugram-based developer’s net profit rose 21 per cent, and revenue doubled—rising 102 per cent—from ₹1,058.7 crore and ₹1,528.7 crore in Q3FY25, respectively. The company attributed this growth to strong performances in both development and rental businesses. 
 
For the full financial year, DLF’s net profit surged 60 per cent to ₹4,367 crore from ₹2,723.53 crore in FY24. Revenues rose to ₹7,993.66 crore in FY25, up from ₹6,427 crore in the previous year. Total income for the year increased to ₹8,995.89 crore from ₹6,958.34 crore in FY24.
 
DLF said its development business maintained a strong growth trajectory, posting record new sales bookings of ₹21,223 crore in FY25.

Also Read

DLF plans luxury highrise project with over 1,000 apartments in Gurugram

DLF acquires nearly 50% stake in DLF Urban from GIC for Rs 497 crore

DLF acquires 49.99% stake in DLF Urban from GIC arm for Rs 497 crore

DLF shares: Dahlias' strong pre-sales trigger bullish calls by analysts

DLF sells 41% units of super luxury Dahlias project in nine weeks

 
Its latest super-luxury offering, The Dahlias, generated new sales bookings worth ₹13,744 crore during the fiscal, resulting in the monetisation of approximately 39 per cent of the project’s estimated total sales potential in its first year.
 
“We also launched the next phase of our luxury project, DLF Privana West, which garnered strong interest and witnessed a complete sell-out within a few days of the soft launch, clocking approximately ₹5,600 crore in new sales bookings,” the company said.
 
DLF added that occupancy across its rental portfolio continued to improve and remained healthy at 94 per cent.
 
“We expect sustained demand momentum across our annuity business and will continue to invest judiciously to grow our portfolio across geographies,” the company noted.
 
Rental income is expected to rise further with the commencement of operations at a newly completed office block in DLF Downtown, Gurugram, measuring approximately 2 million square feet.
 
The board has recommended a dividend of ₹6 per equity share of face value ₹2 for FY25, subject to shareholder approval.
 
DLF released its results after market hours. On Monday, shares of DLF closed 3 per cent higher at ₹737.40 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Petronet Q4 results: Net profit rises 45% to ₹1,070 cr, revenue down 10%

BEL Q4 net profit rises 15% to ₹2,127 crore, revenue up 6% YoY

IRB Infra Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 13.7% to ₹214.72 crore

Dodla Dairy Q4 results: PAT rises 45% to ₹68 crore, revenue up 15.5%

NLC India Q4 results: Net profit rises over three fold to ₹468.36 crore

Topics :Company ResultsDLF RealtyDLFDLF Cybercity DevelopersQ4 Results

First Published: May 19 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story