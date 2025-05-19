Petronet Q4 results: Net profit rises 45% to ₹1,070 cr, revenue down 10%

Petronet LNG has reported a net profit of ₹1,070.18 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, up 45 per cent year on year (YoY), it was ₹737.58 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations declined by 10.71 per cent to ₹12,315.75 crore in the Q4FY25, it was ₹13,793.16 crore in the Q4FY24.

The firm's profit can be attributed to fall in expenses, the company's total expenses decreased by 14 per cent YoY to ₹11,069.46 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share, at their meeting held on 19th May 2025.

For the full financial year, the net profit has increased 8.7 per cent to ₹3,972.68 crore in FY25, it was ₹3,652.4 crore in the previous financial year.

The company's total income for FY25 decreased 2.97 per cent to ₹51,755 crore, it was ₹53,337.79 crore in FY24.

The company has disclosed that a significant portion of its trade receivables as of 31st March 2025 relates to 'Use or Pay' (UoP) dues, ''We draw your attention to Note 3 of the Statement regarding recoverability of trade receivables as at 31st March 2025,” it said. “These include ‘Use or Pay’ dues amounting to Rs 1,421.56 crore (gross) and Rs 952.41 crore (net) after making a provision of Rs 469.15 crore. These dues have arisen due to lower capacity utilisation by customers under long-term regasification agreements entered into by the Company.'', the company said in an exchange filing.