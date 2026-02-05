2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 6:28 PM IST
State-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a 17.5 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit of ₹12,930 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). The company reported a profit of ₹11,008.65 crore during the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 28.04 per cent from ₹10,098.48 crore.
LIC's net premium income for the quarter increased 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1.26 trillion from ₹1.07 trillion in Q3FY25. Sequentially, premium income declined marginally from ₹1.27 trillion.
"The consumers and the companies in the life insurance industry have responded positively to the various initiatives of the government, especially to GST 2.0. At LIC, we have further increased our performance by achieving higher and better parameters on volume growth as well as product and channel diversification," said R Doraiswamy, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of LIC.
As of December 31, 2025, LIC's annualised premium equivalent (APE) stood at ₹44,007 crore, up 15.88 per cent Y-o-Y, the company said in a BSE filing. Meanwhile, the value of new business (VNB) for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, was ₹8,288 crore, marking a 27.96 per cent Y-o-Y jump.
"The Net VNB margin for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, increased by 170 bps to 18.8 per cent as compared to 17.1 per cent for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024," LIC said.
LIC's total assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2025, increased 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹59.17 trillion.