State-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a 17.5 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit of ₹12,930 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). The company reported a profit of ₹11,008.65 crore during the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 28.04 per cent from ₹10,098.48 crore.

LIC's net premium income for the quarter increased 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1.26 trillion from ₹1.07 trillion in Q3FY25. Sequentially, premium income declined marginally from ₹1.27 trillion.

"The consumers and the companies in the life insurance industry have responded positively to the various initiatives of the government, especially to GST 2.0. At LIC, we have further increased our performance by achieving higher and better parameters on volume growth as well as product and channel diversification," said R Doraiswamy, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of LIC.